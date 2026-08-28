Steve Chester is certainly no stranger to the happenings of the local agricultural show, and this year he's stepped up to be president of the Parkes Show.

The local wool classer has been a member of the show society for about 15 years and has been a vice president for six of those.

This is his first year as president.

"I thought I may as well have a go while I can, and I enjoy it," the 61-year-old said.

"I'm very lucky, I have a very strong, helpful committee.

"I'm very proud of them, everybody has their job and they do it."

Steve said he's like a big kid when it comes to the show, he particularly loves the fireworks display Steve Lee puts on.

"You never know what display he's going to put on," he said.

With all the usual favourites returning that make the Parkes Show the greatest west of the Blue Mountains, there are some new attractions coming or returning to this year's event.

The six bar high jump for horses returns after many years and will only enhance what is already a strong horse competition at the show.

There are also two new rides never before seen at the Parkes Show, and Airtime FMX is back to entertain showgoers of all ages.

In welcome news for the community Steve said the safety fences around the new main multipurpose pavilion have come down and people will be able to walk around and take a look at its exterior.

While the show society still awaits its full completion after almost four years - anticipated in time for next year's show - there has been some exterior work taking place with concrete and granite laid for the walkway so people can safely move around it, and guardrails installed.

One aspect Steve is looking forward to returning to the Parkes Show once the main pavilion is open again is the lunchroom - a space that was run by the Parkes Girl Guides for a number of years and that brought the community together while they enjoyed a bite to eat.

Steve Chester with Tullamore Central School student Charles Mortimer judging the wool section in the junior judging at the Tullamore Show.

Steve was a wool broker for 20 years and is now a wool classer with Quality Wool, which he's been doing for more than 15 years.

He has a connection to the Parkes Showground in more ways than one as a former harness racing driver.

"I drove the winner of the first race at the Parkes Show on the newly full track in the 80s," Steve reflected, during a time when there was harness racing at the show.

He's the son of a trainer and drove in some group 1 events in NSW and Victoria in 2003.

During his 15 years with the Parkes Show, Steve has been very passionate about the junior judging competition which he continues to be involved in to this day.

And that's not just for the Parkes Show, he takes care of the wool section in the competition at several shows in the district, including Trundle, Tullamore, Peak Hill, Eugowra and Forbes.

Tullamore Show's junior judging two weeks ago attracted 75 young competitors, the biggest attendance Tullamore Show has seen.

He loves teaching the next generation about full fleeces, their attributes and faults.

"They're like little sponges, they just absorb everything," Steve said.

Steve has also been involved with the Young Farmer's Challenge for the last four years.

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