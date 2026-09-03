Pauline Gallagher's long service to the Peak Hill Show has been recognised with their show office officially named in her honour.

This year Pauline celebrated 50 years volunteering with the show committee across several roles, namely secretary and treasurer.

She was bestowed the honour during the opening ceremony of this year's show, the announcement taking her by complete surprise but saying it did make her feel proud.

Pauline Gallagher's long dedication to the Peak Hill Show was recognised this year.

Pauline said it has been an incredible journey working with the show committee with many highlights over the last five decades.

Peak Hill show committee president Val Cannon said the new sign will be hung behind the counter of the show office where Pauline has worked for the last 50 years and will be a lasting legacy to her.

"I am a proud third generation life member of the Peak Hill PA and H Association and it has been a privilege and a pleasure to serve 50 years on this committee," Pauline said.

Pauline first took on the role of secretary in 1977, continuing for 29 years until 2006, and she briefly took on the role of secretary again last year.

She has also served as the show committee treasurer for 20 years, over the course of two stints.

Show president Val Cannon (right) presents her sister Pauline Gallagher with the signage which names the show office in her honour.

Pauline has been going to the show since she was a child and said "it's in her blood" as the reason she keeps coming back, as well as her love for the show movement itself.

Over the years she has seen a range of changes, including more involvement in meetings by women, as well as more children entering competitions.

Looking forward, Pauline said she'll continue to be involved in the show and hopes to encourage more people to come forward and step-up to help out.

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