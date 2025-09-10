Trundle Bush Tucker Day has cooked up a storm for another year welcoming more than 2000 people to the Trundle Showground.

Packed with entertainment and activities, there was something for everyone to get into the Bush Tucker Day spirit.

A yearly favourite, the taste testing tent made a welcome return with the team at Evolution Mining Northparkes Operations serving up camel spud pie, crocodile stir fry, kangaroo stew and more.

The Trundle Bush Tucker Day committee said they had an incredible turnout for this year's cooking competition where picking the winners was next to impossible.

New to Trundle Bush Tucker were the pig races which seemed to be a crowd favourite for both young and old and kept everyone entertained into the night until Casey Barnes took to the stage singing his multiple ARIA award and Golden Guitar hits.

The committee thanked their wonderful volunteers, local helpers, coordinators, community groups, school students and teachers for their hard work to ensure the day ran smoothly.

"It truly highlighted the spirit of community that makes Trundle Bush Tucker Day so special," Trundle Bush Tucker Day posted to social media.