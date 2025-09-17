A large-scale flood rescue training exercise has seen NSW State Emergency Service (SES) volunteers hone their skills on Wyangala Dam to ensure they remain ready to respond when the community calls.

More than 30 volunteers from Cowra, Forbes, Parkes, West Wyalong, Yass and Albury joined forces for two days of realistic on-water rescue scenarios, pushing their skills to the limit.

Cowra Unit Commander Ray Johnston said it was the biggest regional exercise ever held at Wyangala Dam.

“Being out on the water in both daylight and complete darkness gave our volunteers a true taste of what it’s like to respond in real emergencies,” Mr Johnston said.

“We practised towing vessels, transferring casualties between boats, shoreline searches and complex rescues, the kinds of situations our crews regularly face when called to help the community.”

From Saturday morning until late that night, teams trained side by side, navigating rescues in the dark where visibility is low and decision making becomes critical. Sunday morning saw volunteers rotate through different rescue vessels, giving them experience in various types of boats.

“One of the biggest benefits was giving our people time on boats they don’t normally operate,” Mr Johnston said.

“That’s vital for building confidence and capability across the Zone.”

Southern Zone Commander, Chief Superintendent Ben Pickup, said the exercise had taken training to the next level.

“Flood rescue is one of the most dangerous but essential parts of our service,” Chief Superintendent Pickup said.

“By training together in realistic, hands-on scenarios, including night time operations, our members are now even better prepared to protect their communities when it matters most.”

Local SES units have often been called to support NSW Police Force and NSW Ambulance on waterways, assisting overdue boaters, broken down vessels and even late night tows.

The weekend's exercise ensured volunteers are ready for whatever comes next.

“In recent times, our volunteers have been tasked to Wyangala Dam. On one occasion, we towed a stranded boat back to shore,” Mr Johnston said.

“These are the types of jobs we get called to, often at night, so this exercise was about preparing our crews to respond quickly and effectively when the community needs us.”