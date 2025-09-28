It’s a sod turn that’s a little more advanced than we’re used to but work is progressing nicely on the new SES headquarters for Parkes.

Flood and storm response in the town and further afield across the Central West is being bolstered by this $4.8 million facility that will soon be the new home of the NSW SES Parkes Unit.

Last Thursday SES officials and volunteers, and dignitaries including NSW SES Commissioner Mike Wassing, Member for Orange Phil Donato and Mayor Neil Westcott came together for a special sod turning ceremony.

While more than a few sods have been turned already at the new site in Boyd Circuit, with half of the framing erected, there's still so much more to come for this facility that will be fit-for-purpose and include a training and administration centre, kitchen and locker room.

It will replace the existing outdated and smaller SES shed on the corner of Clarke and Alluvial streets, which was also damaged by flooding.

The November 2022 floods are still fresh in people's minds and were at the forefront of a number of speeches last week.

"How grateful we are to have this almost $5 million facility for little old us to help the community in Parkes," said NSW SES Parkes Unit Commander Inspector Geoff Field.

He said when the November 2022 floods hit and they had been out helping the community, they came back to four inches of water in their shed.

"People were sleeping on lounges, equipment had to be moved, we had no power or lights - to move from that to this is an amazing feeling," he said.

The four vehicle bays for the new generation of advanced SES rescue vehicles and boats, and storage shed for specialist rescue equipment, are the first to take shape on the site, with its cladding soon to follow.

The new facility is being built by Joss Construction and has a completion date of April 2026.

It will also provide improved safety standards for volunteers and be equipped with the latest technology to access emergency operation systems more seamlessly.

In partnership with Parkes Shire Council, the project is funded by a $3.5 million investment from the NSW Government and $1.3 million through the Community Assets Program under the jointly funded Australian and NSW Governments Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.

Parkes Mayor Neil Westcott recalled watching weather radars at 11.30pm the night before November 14, 2022 when widespread rain quite nearly washed away Eugowra, Molong, Cudal and Canowindra, and 140 homes in the Parkes Shire were inundated.

"We were totally cut off, Parkes people could not get out of Parkes," he said, turning to the volunteers present and adding that the town had to rely on "you" and other volunteers.

"This is far from a sod turn, this honours a role."

Cr Westcott said council is proud to partner with the NSW SES to deliver the new headquarters.

“Securing $1.3 million through the Community Assets Program, along with council’s contribution of land and project management, has made this important project possible," he said.

“With the increasing demand for SES assistance during emergencies, this new facility will ensure our community, and those around us, are supported in their greatest times of need.

"I hope this will attract new volunteers - as the adage goes 'If you build it, they will come'. Thank you to all who made it happen."

Member for Orange Phil Donato described the new facility as a generational change for the Parkes SES.

“Our community has been hit hard by storms and floods in recent years, and I welcome this investment from the Australian and NSW Governments to help us repair and restore our facilities," he said.

"When it floods, the Parkes SES unit would flood - the irony I know. Volunteers are also dealing with rising damp and mould.

"We want to make sure they have the best possible equipment, resources and facilities.

"It's time to raise the bar and establish a precinct here to serve the community for generations to come."

The NSW SES Parkes Unit has had a busy few years, responding to significant storm and flooding events, along with road crash rescues, general land rescues and supporting numerous interagency missions.

Parkes has 23 active SES members with five new recruits joining in just the last few months.

NSW SES Commissioner Mike Wassing said its dedicated volunteers in Parkes have answered nearly 500 calls for assistance in the last five years.

“This fit-for-purpose facility will allow the local volunteers to train, maintain equipment and respond to incidents even more effectively," he said.

"Compared to the old building, this is a modern, healthy and safe facility we've not had before."

NSW Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib and Federal Minister for Emergency Management Kristy McBain said locals rely on SES volunteers when emergencies strike in Parkes.

“Our Parkes SES volunteers have continued protecting their community despite overcoming flooding in their own headquarters, and we want to ensure they have a base with the tools and equipment they need to grow, plan and train for the next disaster so they can continue their vital work to keep everyone safe," Mr Dib said.

Following the sod turn, keys to a new boat and trailer for the Parkes unit were also handed over.