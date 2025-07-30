A man has died after two cars and a truck collided on the Newell Highway south of Parkes - two catching fire that spread to nearby grassland.

Emergency services responded to reports of a multi-vehicle crash at Daroobalgie, between Ashburnham Road and Back Yamma Road, about 3.10pm on Thursday.

The 48-year-old male driver of a charcoal-coloured Ford Everest died prior to the arrival of emergency services, said a NSW Police statement issued to media.

Paramedics treated a 31-year-old male passenger at the scene before he was airlifted to Canberra Hospital in a critical condition.

A white Ford Ranger rolled onto its side and caught fire, the 25-year-old female driver was uninjured and a 32-year-old female passenger suffered minor injuries.

A B-double unladen cattle truck also caught on fire with the 24-year-old male driver of the truck and his 22-year-old female passenger not injured.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this stage and will be reported on when more details become available.

Fire from the vehicles spread to nearby grassland which was extinguished by NSW Fire and Rescue firefighters.

The Ranger and cabin of the truck were completely destroyed by the fire, the truck's trailers however were not affected.

Both drivers have been taken to Forbes Hospital for mandatory testing.

Officers from the Central West Police District have established a crime scene and specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit have now arrived on site.

Initial information provided to police suggested a fourth vehicle was involved in the crash but updated details from NSW Police say this is no longer part of the investigation.

The highway closed in both directions for several hours while police and the crash unit conducted its investigation, the roadway reopening in the early hours of Friday morning.

As police inquiries commence anyone with information about the crash – or was in the area at the time with any available dashcam/mobile phone footage – is urged to contact Forbes Police on 6853 9999, Parkes Police on 6862 9999 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.