A woman has died in a single vehicle crash on the Henry Parkes Way just outside Manildra this week.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 10km west of Manildra just after 12.15pm on Monday, following reports a sedan had crashed into a tree before it had rolled.

The female driver died at the scene, NSW Police said in a statement issued to media.

Henry Parkes Way, near Bocobra Road, was closed in both directions as a crime scene was established and police commenced an investigation into the incident.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.