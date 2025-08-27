Keeping the Wiradjuri language and culture alive for the next generation is what Charlie Oraha and Iesha Charlton strive to do every day in their roles at Parkes East Public School.

As student learning and support officers both Charlie and Iesha wear many hats.

The pair both teach Wiradjuri language and culture, mentor students and lead cultural programs that are making a difference.

This week the pair travelled to Darwin to attend the Puliima International Languages Conference, a major national event focused on the revitalisation and celebration of Indigenous languages.

Selected as Young Champions by First Languages Australia, Charlie and Iesha were among 20 young leaders from across the country chosen to participate in this prestigious opportunity.

The Parkes Champion Post caught up with the two educators before their departure to the Northern Territory.

"I'm just super excited to go and hope to bring back more information or more stories," Iesha said.

"Language is not just about the language, it's about the history. History that hasn't been allowed to be spoken about or shared for such a long time."

Iesha, originally from Canberra, has been on a personal journey of cultural discovery since moving to Parkes.

"I've been slowly learning what Aboriginal tribe I belong to.

"I have been learning more about culture with Mr [Geoff] Anderson and the language group, and whatever I can find online or in books."

For Charlie, the trip to Darwin is more than just a professional opportunity.

Charlie runs the Bro Speak program at Parkes East, a safe space for Indigenous boys to connect, learn and grow.

"Some of these boys don't have male role models," Charlie said.

"I try to be someone they can look up to. I'm big on mental health - letting them know it's ok to talk, to cry and to be vulnerable."

Charlie's own experience in the same program when he was in school helped him turn his life around.

"I was always in trouble at school but learning about my culture gave me direction. That's why I do what I do now. I want these boys to know there's more out there for them."

Both educators are passionate about the power of language.

"Language is everything," Charlie said.

"It's culture, it's who we are. Why sit in class learning a foreign language when you can learn the history of where you live?"

The Puliima Conference included intensive workshops, storytelling sessions and discussions on innovation in language conservation.

The Young Champions Gathering was a one day immersive event designed to empower young leaders aged 18 to 35 who are dedicated to Indigenous language revitalisation.

For Charlie and Iesha, it was a chance to connect with others doing similar work across the country and bring new ideas home.

"It's really good that we get to talk to people who don't have the same experiences but can still share different ways of teaching and communicating," Iesha said.

"Everyone pulls upon their own experiences and hopefully you learn something that will help you."

As they represented Wiradjuri in the National Territory both Charlie and Iesha are proud to be part of a movement that is preserving Indigenous languages.