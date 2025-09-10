There's a special program between TAFE and local high schools that's giving students a taste of different careers, helping them to discover where their enjoyment and passions may lie.

Be that trades, creative industries, community services or health - a handful of Parkes High School Year 10 students this year have tried it all.

It's called the Youth Engagement Strategy (YES) and it's a broader TAFE NSW initiative that runs across campuses statewide, connecting with high schools to support students in exploring future career pathways.

And it's not new at TAFE NSW Parkes, they've proudly been delivering a range of taster courses as part of the YES Program for a few years.

Parkes High School was the only school involved in it this year but it is open to other schools in the area.

Fifteen students aged between 15 and 17 years old took part in short, taster courses at Parkes TAFE, gaining hands-on, practical skills and insights into various vocational industries.

They tried a different industry each week.

"Fifteen of our girls participated in workshops for metal fabrication and welding, horticulture and allied health services," said Parkes High School teacher Justine Morrissey, who accompanied the students through the program.

"The program aims to help students discover their interests, build confidence and make informed decisions about their future education and career pathways, potentially leading to further TVET, SBAT, apprenticeships, or traineeships."

The feedback on the program has been overwhelmingly positive for the TAFE and school.

Students have regularly said the program opens their eyes to new possibilities, with many enrolling in TAFE courses following their experience in the YES Program.

"Our students particularly enjoyed the hands-on experiences of the course and the information the TAFE teachers provided for future courses and careers," Justine said.

"Our students welded candle holders, did soil testing and potted plants, learnt how to take blood pressure and glucose levels as well as using mobility devices and making hospital beds.

"The program has had a fantastic response locally, and it’s a fantastic opportunity for these young people to discover a range of career pathways."