Sienna Cheney, Sol Rauchle and Priya Kinsela have written their names in the record books following their school athletics carnival.

These Parkes East Public School students attended the athletics carnival on 25 June where cold conditions tested their skills at Northparkes Oval.

Year 6 student Sienna Cheney broke the oldest record of the three on the day.

Sarah Morris set the record for the 12 years girls 100m sprint in 1996 and no one has been able to beat the time for 26 years until Sienna.

Sarah set the record with a time of 14.90s and Sienna set the new record with a time of 14.80s.

Year 3 student Sol Rauchle was the only student to break a field event record at this year's carnival.

Sol threw an impressive 24.95m in the junior boys discus significantly beating the previous record by over three metres.

The record Sol broke was set by Jaylin Moran in 2019 with a throw of 21.57m.

The third record breaker on the day was Year 6 student Priya Kinsela.

Priya also broke a record on the track in the senior girls 1500m race.

The record was previously set by Elly Thornberry in 2019 when she was in Year 6 and was also Priya's buddy that year.

Elly set the record with a time of 7.52.33s and Priya has followed in her buddy's footsteps and broke the record six years later with a time of 7.11.99s.