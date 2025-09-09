Leah Van Der Merwe is set to embark on a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Switzerland this October where she will attend the prestigious CERN-Solvay student camp.

The Year 12 Red Bend Catholic College student from Parkes, who is passionate about English, music and science, was selected as the only Australian student to attend the international camp hosted by CERN, the world's largest particle physics laboratory, and Solvay, a Belgian science company.

The program is designed to inspire high school students to pursue careers in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) by linking students to CERN's research, hands on experiments and offering opportunities to engage with scientists.

From 5 to 11 October Leah will join 29 other students from around the world for a week of immersive scientific exploration at CERN's campus.

Leah stumbled upon the fantastic opportunity by accident when she saw an advertisement for the program on Instagram.

"Something that they (CERN-Solvay) posted popped up on Instagram and I thought that I might as well give it a try because otherwise if you don't try things then you don't get to find out," Leah said.

The application process was lengthy involving written responses, video submissions and academic reports which Leah admits did take a while.

When Leah found out she was accepted and was the only Australian to be selected to go to the student camp she felt honoured.

"I definitely think anyone in my physics class are capable to do this as well but I'm excited to represent Australia," she said.

"It's a very big opportunity and a very big honour."

Leah's love for science, especially astrophysics and space, has been a passion since she was little and while she is still undecided what exactly she wants to study at university next year she is considering a degree in science and arts.

"I want to do so many different things after school, originally I was very set on astrophysics but I want to help people and make a difference," she said.

Looking ahead to her time in Switzerland Leah is excited for everything the experience has to offer.

"I'm really looking forward to meeting people, I think it will be good to get to know everyone there but I also love travelling. I've always wanted to go to Europe and Switzerland, it's going to be beautiful," she said.

"I'm also just looking forward to being in the field and getting to experience that.

"I think it will be good to give me an idea of what I want to do in the future and if that's something I want to go into," Leah added.

Despite a busy Year 12 schedule that includes English Extension, English Advanced, Maths Advanced, and Physics, Leah encourages other students to apply for similar opportunities even if their grades aren’t perfect.

"I’ve failed exams and I’m not top of the class. I included my weaknesses in the application, and I think they’re looking for real people, not perfect. Don’t give up," she said.

Leah also sends a big thank you to her teachers and friends who have supported her through the process and especially her mum.

"She's been quite a big inspiration for me and teaching me ever since I was young to reach big," Leah added.