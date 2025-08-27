Parkes Public School students were once again part of the sound that filled the Sydney Opera House during this year's Festival of Choral Music.

Since February, 16 students from years 3 to 6 have been learning 10 songs which they performed as part of the combined public schools choir at the Sydney Opera House.

The combined choir included over 600 students from primary schools around the state.

All students part of the choir have been rehearsing their 10 songs for months for their one special night performing in the Opera House.

"The students did really well - standing still while performing and remembering all their parts and words, and to be respectful and quiet while others performed," teacher Erin Woolstencroft said.

"The students enjoyed the experience of being part of a larger choir and seeing a variety of other musicians perform as well."

Parkes Public have been participating in the Festival of Choral Music for many years now.

One of the supervising teachers who went to Sydney with the students this year had participated in the festival herself with Parkes Public when she was younger.

Parkes Public School would like to continue participating in the festival for many more years but this is dependent on being selected through an audition tape which is sent to the Arts Unit of the Department of Education every year.