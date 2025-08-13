Middleton Public School was buzzing with excitement last week as we celebrated Education Week 2025 with the inspiring theme Ignite Your Potential.

The week was a wonderful opportunity for our students, staff, families, and community to come together and celebrate the joy of learning.

One of the highlights was our Open Classrooms event.

Parents, grandparents, carers, and community members were warmly welcomed into our learning spaces to see what a day at Middleton really looks like.

Visitors watched students tackle maths problems, share stories they had written, work on art projects, and collaborate in groups.

There was a real buzz of pride as our students showed off their skills, and plenty of smiles as families joined in with activities. Many visitors commented on the calm, positive atmosphere and the way our teachers bring learning to life.

Throughout the week, students took part in a variety of Ignite Your Potential activities designed to encourage creativity, problem-solving, teamwork, and self-belief.

Each experience gave students the chance to try something new, step outside their comfort zone, and discover strengths they may not have known they had.

The celebrations reminded us that Middleton Public School is more than just a place to learn – it’s a place where students are supported to grow academically, socially, and emotionally.

Our experienced and caring staff create learning experiences that are challenging, engaging, and fun, while our wellbeing programs ensure every child feels safe, valued, and ready to shine.

Education Week 2025 was not just a celebration of what our students can do now, but a look ahead to what they can achieve in the future.