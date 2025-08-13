Trundle Central School provides an innovative curriculum that allows every student to reach their potential and feel valued at school.

Our core values of respect, excellence and care are reflected in the compassion and care staff and students display for each other, and the inclusive nature of the school.

High standards of student behaviour and effort are a feature of Trundle Central School.

All students understand the high expectations of the school and work consistently to achieve or exceed these standards.

Our school is lucky to have been fully staffed for several years with teachers experienced and trained in the area they are teaching.

This stability allows for a consistent message to be given to all students and our high standards to be maintained.

Our school is dedicated to fostering Literacy and Numeracy development through a wide range of extension activities and learning and support programs.

Recent NAPLAN results indicate that we are outpacing our Statistically Similar Schools Groups (SSSG) and have a greater proportion of students achieving strong and exceeding standards compared to statewide results.

Additionally, fewer of our students require additional support or are classified as developing proficiency.

We are committed to fostering an environment where all students strive for academic excellence and achievement.

Innovative pastoral care programs are a feature of our school.

A focus on maintaining positive mental health through innovative programs and partnerships with government and non-government agencies is custom and practice at our school.

An example is our school was a leader in integrating therapy animals into the school environment.

A recent addition to our school program is providing professional driving lessons to Stage 6 students and self-defence classes to female High School students.

The infants/primary classes have lower numbers.

This gives students the best start in their educational journey especially in terms of literacy and numeracy development.

These smaller classes are made possible with additional funding through the Resource Allocation Model.

Student access to technology is a feature of the school.

Our school is constantly upgrading our technology resources with additional laptops and tablets.

All classrooms have at least one interactive television for enhanced lesson delivery.

Each student has individual access to a laptop across both primary and secondary.

The school also has enough computers in our two computer labs to allow individual access.

The school has virtual reality headsets, 3D printers, photography and short film making facilities.

Connected classrooms are a feature of the school allowing students to interact with their peers locally and internationally.

Year 11 and 12 is delivered via Microsoft Teams through the Western Access Program.

This is a partnership involving four other central schools.

This partnership allows our students to study a wide range of subjects, often more than what is available at stand-alone High Schools in a supportive local environment.

Each student is allocated a co-teacher at the school that either works with students individually or in small groups to ensure students have the maximum opportunity for success.

Access further information about our school from our school website, Facebook page or arrange a visit by calling the school.