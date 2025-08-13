A large crowd of parents, grandparents, friends and supporters joined the Public Education Week celebrations at Parkes East Public School.

Commencing with a school assembly where student merit winners were recognised, School Principal Mr Michael Ostler delivered a brief message on the Education Week theme of “Empowering Minds, Inspiring Futures” with the partnership between students, families and school staff being highlighted as foundational to student success.

Mr Ostler emphasized the great privilege that teachers have in working with their students and the enormous trust that families place in Parkes East Public School.

To this end, he thanked the entire staff for their dedication to their work as they help shape lives who will be the future of our local community and our nation.

Following the assembly, visitors moved through the classrooms of their children, admiring the work that is undertaken daily.

The students of Parkes East PS were especially proud to be able to showcase their learning to parents, grand parents and friends. During lunch time families and friends stayed to enjoy a picnic lunch (in what is a Parkes East tradition when celebrations are undertaken).

The activities of the day were rounded out with a 15 minute performance by the school’s well renowned marimba troupe who not only played familiar pieces but presented new material to an audience for the first time.

Parkes East Public School is a school that is proud to be part of the NSW Public Education system that provides opportunities for all it’s students irrespective of their life circumstance.