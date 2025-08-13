Parkes Public School celebrated Education Week with the theme ‘Ignite your Potential’ on Wednesday, 6 August, with excited students hosting parents, grandparents and carers in their open classrooms where they proudly showed off their workbooks, artworks and STEAM projects.

Parents and caregivers helped students complete a 'checklist' of activities that took them on a tour of the amazing school facilities and allowed them to see the opportunities that are offered every day.

Before open classrooms, families were able to enjoy a special picnic lunch in the playground.

There was also an amazing assembly which showcased the tremendous talent of students, including a wonderful performance given by the K-2 Choir and our school band. The school hall was decorated with student’s artwork representing this year’s Education Week theme.

Both staff and students enjoyed the opportunity to strengthen connections with parents, grandparents, carers and families during this years’ Education Week celebration.