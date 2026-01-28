Eugowra's Citizen of the Year is Daniel Townsend - the much loved owner of Eugowra Newsagency and Supermarket whose contribution to his community goes far beyond his business.

Danny, his community said in honouring him on Australia Day, is someone who truly represents what it means to be part of a strong, caring community.

He's a quiet achiever, but a constant source of support.

Over the years, Danny has worn many hats: he's served as school bus driver, swimming club member, junior soccer coach, part of a local dance group, and even opened the Youth Centre for local kids when it was running.

He's also a member of the Eugowra Rural Fire Brigade.

Surrounded by family, Danny accepted the award at Australia Day celebrations at the bowling club on Monday.

"Danny has always been there for others in times of need," the award citation said.

"He has given countless young people their first job at the supermarket, helping them take their first steps into the workforce.

"He is a leading supporter of the Eugowra Murals Weekend, helping showcase the beauty and history of our town.

"Since the devastating flood, where Danny tragically lost his sister Diane, his resilience and strength have been nothing short of inspiring.

"Despite his own loss, Danny worked tirelessly to get his business back up and running, ensuring Eugowra had access to essential services when we needed them most.

"And of course, Fridays in Eugowra are known as 'Danny Day' when local kids visit the supermarket with their parents for an after-school treat from the ice cream freezer or the lolly aisle.

"It's a simple gesture but one that brings joy and connection to our community."