Parkes Shire Council is progressing with plans to transform Parkes’ former wastewater treatment ponds into a biodiverse, naturalistic landscape that will provide recreational, environmental, and cultural value to the community.

Thanks to a successful grant secured through the Growing Regions Program in 2024, the next phase of the Parkes Wetlands project has begun.

Jointly funded by Council and the Commonwealth Government, this exciting project will result in an aquatic boardwalk, two purpose-built bird hides, public art installations, interpretive signage, extensive revegetation, and engineered habitats to promote ecological diversity.

Additional grant funding has been secured through the NSW Government Local Small Commitments Allocation program to go towards the cost of the bird hides.

Construction of the boardwalk and bird hides is scheduled to start in early 2026, with all works expected to be completed by late 2026.

These upgrades build on significant earlier works, which included reshaping the former ponds into a hydrologically diverse wetland system and creating a 2.5-kilometre walking track around the site.

Subject to further funding, Council plans to connect this track with Parkes’ existing walkway network, eventually linking it to the track that terminates at Billabong Creek on Eugowra Road.

While the site remains closed to the public until the completion of this project, residents will have a rare opportunity to visit the wetlands on National Tree Day on Sunday 27 July.

This annual event, jointly hosted by Council and Central West Lachlan Landcare, has been held at the wetlands site and surrounding land since 2018.

People interested in participating in National Tree Day are asked to register at www.treeday.planetark.org/

Deputy Mayor Marg Applebee and Central West Lachlan Landcare Coordinator, reflected on the long-term community effort behind the project.

“The wetlands site is already an important community space, thanks to the countless volunteers who’ve contributed to revegetation efforts over the years," she said.

“It’s heartening to see National Tree Day plantings thriving year after year.

"Eventually, this vegetation will mature and create vital habitat links between the wetlands, Goobang Creek and surrounding native bushland."

Once complete, the wetlands will be a thriving haven for birdwatchers, walkers, and nature lovers.

And, Cr Applebee said, a living example of how local action can deliver lasting environmental and community benefits.

For more information about the wetlands, please visit www.parkes.nsw.gov.au/Council/News-media-and-projects/Projects-and-works/Parkes-Wetlands