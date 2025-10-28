Parkes Shire Council has secured more than $1.7 million in federal funding to help power the town's water pumping stations with solar energy.

The grant from round one of the Australian Government’s Community Energy Upgrades Fund will go towards the $3.55 million solar project, with council matching the remaining funds.

It will see large-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) systems installed to power two of council’s water pumping stations.

These facilities transfer raw water over 35km for treatment and supply, a process that currently costs council more than $1.49 million in electricity each year.

By switching to solar, council will save ratepayers millions in power costs over the life of the project, reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 914 tonnes each year and improve the long-term efficiency and reliability of the shire’s water supply.

Mayor of Parkes Shire Neil Westcott said the project was a big win for the community.

“Thanks to this federal government funding, council can make a real difference for our residents," he said.

"This project will cut costs, reduce emissions and help secure our water supply for the future.

"Every saving on electricity bills means more funds to put back into services and infrastructure for our community, while also doing our part for the environment.”

This solar initiative is part of council’s broader work to improve water security and deliver smarter, more sustainable infrastructure across the Parkes Shire.