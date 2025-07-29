Parkes Shire Mayor Neil Westcott has expressed his strong support for the NSW Nationals’ push to establish another parliamentary inquiry into Energy from Waste.

The previous 2017 inquiry Cr Westcott speaks of included participation from the current Environment Minister Penny Sharpe MLC, along with representatives from the Greens and Liberals, and led to several recommendations.

One of the recommendations was for the Chief Scientist and Engineer to ensure that international best practices were followed in Energy from Waste proposals to protect human health and the environment, which was addressed in the Chief Scientist's report.

However, Cr Westcott said many of these recommendations appear to remain unaddressed.

“While the 2017 inquiry provided a foundation, there remains important questions that are yet to be fully addressed," the mayor said.

"A renewed parliamentary inquiry could help clarify these issues and provide the transparency our community has been seeking.

“As this is a state government initiative, assessed within a state government framework, it is important the community receives clear and consistent communication from the relevant authorities.

"To date this has been minimal, despite our ongoing requests for engagement.”

Mayor Westcott was among the almost 600 people who attended Saturday night's 'No Parkes Energy from Waste Incinerator' community information night at the Parkes Leagues Club.

For him it highlighted the community’s deep concern and strong desire for information.

The night's speakers raised issues such as emissions of persistent pollutants emitted, potential health impacts such as birth defects and questions about the EPA’s capacity to assess such facilities.

Dr Amanda Cohn of the Greens also conveyed the Public Health Association’s opposition to these projects.

“In the absence of detailed information from the NSW State Government, these concerns are contributing to growing uncertainty and fear within the community," Cr Westcott said.

"A parliamentary inquiry could help address these issues by ensuring that all perspectives are thoroughly examined and that the public is provided with transparent, evidence-based information."

The mayor has raised a key question about the rationale behind the proposed location of Energy from Waste facilities and that it needs to be clearly explained to the community.

“There is a perception that such facilities are considered appropriate for regional areas like Parkes but not for metropolitan areas such as Sydney, despite their presence in many major cities around the world," Cr Westcott said.

"Clarifying the criteria and decision-making processes that results in it being suitable for Parkes but not Sydney, would help ensure the community has a clear understanding of the reasoning based on factual information and reduce speculation or concern stemming from a lack of transparency.”

Mayor Westcott has also condemned one of Saturday's speakers, Narromine Shire's 'Positive Change Community Group' representative Bruce Maynard's allusion to corruption which he made on the night.

"This is a serious allegation and completely unfounded," he said.

“Throwing around corruption allegations - without a shred of evidence - not only undermines the integrity of the conversation, but it also unfairly casts doubt on the credibility of Council, our councillors and staff, people who live and work in this community and are genuinely committed to achieving the best outcomes for Parkes Shire.”

Mayor Westcott applauded Parkes Business Chamber president and stock and station agent Geoff Rice’s call for respectful debate which was timely and necessary.

“Whether someone holds a different opinion on EfW or simply is not ready to form a view at this stage, that position deserves to be respected," Cr Westcott said.

"People should feel safe to ask questions, seek information and take the time they need to understand the issue without fear of judgement or pressure.

“As this conversation continues, it’s vital that our community is supported with clear, factual information and a respectful space to engage.

"Whether people are for, against or undecided on Energy from Waste, everyone deserves to be heard without fear of judgement or harassment.

“A renewed parliamentary inquiry offers an opportunity to bring clarity, accountability and confidence to the process, ensuring that decisions are made with the community’s best interests at heart."

Parkes Shire residents can view all of Parkes Shire Council's correspondence with the state government regarding its concerns on this development, visit www.parkes.nsw.gov.au/Council/News-media-and-projects/Projects-and-works/Energy-From-Waste-Facility, and refer to the State Liaison section.