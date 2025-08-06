Parkes Shire Council has secured a grant to prepare a future housing master plan for East Parkes, laying the groundwork for more than 3400 new homes.

The council was successful in round three of the NSW Government’s highly competitive Regional Housing Strategic Planning Fund, receiving $185,799 for the plan that includes a servicing strategy.

The fund supports regional councils to accelerate the delivery of strategic planning projects that enhance housing supply, affordability, diversity, and resilience across NSW.

Council has identified the East Parkes residential area as a key growth precinct in its newly updated Parkes Shire Housing Strategy 2025, which was also funded by a $150,000 grant under round two of the same program.

That project incorporated updated flood modelling, capturing the impacts of the 2022 flood event, to ensure accurate and future-focused land use planning.

The master plan is expected to be completed by mid-2026 and will include:

• An infrastructure servicing plan covering wastewater, potable water, stormwater drainage, electricity and natural assets.

• A staging plan for future development.

• Concept designs to accommodate up to 3480 new dwellings.

Parkes Shire Mayor Neil Westcott has welcomed the announcement and what it will mean for the community.

“This is an exciting time for Parkes Shire - as more people look beyond the cities to live, we are seeing increased migration to the regions that is fuelling growth," he said.

"Coupled with the significant industry expansion and job creation associated with the transformational Parkes Special Activation Precinct (SAP), we can expect our community to continue to grow.

“These NSW government-funded strategic planning projects place Council in a strong position to carefully and sustainably manage that growth."

Council's acting Director Planning and Project Manager Annalise Teale said the funding would enable Council to continue to plan proactively for the future.

“Funding through this program has already assisted Council to deliver its updated housing strategy, and this latest announcement will ensure we can continue making positive progress in addressing the housing needs of our community," she said.

“The East Parkes Master Plan and Servicing Strategy will target the areas identified for growth in our housing strategy and guide the development of well-connected, liveable neighbourhoods for future residents."

Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Paul Scully said the NSW Government has invested a combined $335,000 through successive stages of the Regional Housing Strategic Planning Fund to support Parkes Shire Council.

“The East Parkes Master Plan and Servicing Strategy will lay the groundwork for up to 3480 new homes, so the right services, connections, and community assets are in place to create a thriving, liveable precinct,” he said.

Council said this initiative marks another significant step in its long-term strategy to ensure Parkes remains a vibrant, sustainable and attractive place to live, work and invest.

To view the updated strategy visit www.parkes.nsw.gov.au/Council/Strategies-policies-and-publications/Our-strategies-and-plans/Parkes-Shire-Housing-Strategy.