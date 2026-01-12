Parkes Shire Council has publicly apologised for the unintentional display of an offensive symbol at the Parkes Elvis Festival.

In a statement released to media on Monday, it acknowledged the concerns raised on social media and elsewhere regarding the display of a Confederate flag at a festival event last week.

The 2026 Parkes Elvis Festival theme was based on Elvis Presley’s 1956 motion picture Love Me Tender, which is set in the period immediately following the American Civil War.

"The flag appears briefly in the film as part of its historical setting, and its inclusion at the event was intended solely to reflect that cinematic context," council has said.

"The decorators of the Miss Priscilla Dinner were unaware of the contemporary associations and deeply offensive meanings now linked to the Confederate flag.

"Its use was not intended to endorse, promote or support any ideology associated with the symbol, and no offence was intended.

"Parkes Shire Council recognises that the imagery is confronting and can be interpreted as supporting harmful and divisive ideologies. We sincerely apologise for this unintentional and regrettable oversight."

Parkes Mayor Neil Westcott said the concerns raised by community members were understood and taken seriously.

“We acknowledge this imagery has caused genuine hurt and concern, and we are truly sorry for the distress this has caused,” he said.

“The Parkes Elvis Festival is built on inclusion, respect and community celebration, and we do not support discrimination, hate or exclusion in any form.”

Council said it is reviewing internal processes and event protocols to ensure greater scrutiny of historical imagery and to prevent a similar occurrence in the future.

"We remain firmly committed to providing an inclusive, respectful and welcoming environment for all who attend the Parkes Elvis Festival," it said.

"The Parkes Elvis Festival celebrates music, community and shared enjoyment, and does not support or condone discrimination, hate or exclusion of any kind."