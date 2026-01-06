"It started with her."

These were the words of Parkes man Tony Fisher who's been a volunteer with the Miss Priscilla competition at the Parkes Elvis Festival and chaperone to the winning lady since 2013.

After the 2019 Miss Priscilla Erin O'Leary from Peak Hill was diagnosed with breast cancer just before her 27th birthday, Tony wanted to make the 2025 Miss Priscilla Dinner a special one.

With the support of festival organisers, the dinner became a Pink Night fundraiser for the McGrath Foundation and breast cancer.

Tony Fisher, Alison Burns, Chris Curteis, Parkes McGrath Foundation Breast Care Nurse Dianne Green and Erin's mum Louise O'Leary. PHOTO: Christine Little

Tony created a Pink Button Tree made from metal, textured glass and recycled pink buttons each individually wired-on that was auctioned off at the event.

With Erin in mind and others like her still fighting, he said the tree symbolised and honoured the strength and resilience of women affected by breast cancer.

It sold for $2500 to Chris Curteis and daughter Alison Burns who battled breast cancer in 2023, and who donated the tree to the chemotherapy ward at the Parkes Hospital.

"They've done so much for my daughter," Chris said.