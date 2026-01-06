Behind all the glitz and glamour, the spotlights and camera flashes, and all that hair of our annual Miss Priscilla winner, there's a man named Tony Fisher.

He's been the volunteer chaperone of the Face of the Parkes Elvis Festival - our leading lady - Miss Priscilla for 12 years, soon to be 13.

A role he unintentionally created but one he loves and is honoured to keep doing.

What began as simply helping his two nieces around the festival when they won the Miss Priscilla competition and title back-to-back in 2013 and 2014, became an official volunteer role with an official schedule.

Tony Fisher said he becomes friends with the Miss Priscilla winners, he's pictured here with 2020 Miss Priscilla Shania Sarsfield. PHOTO: Parkes Camera Club

The Miss Priscilla competition was added to the festival program in 2007 and Tony's nieces are Eliza Fisher, the 2013 winner and Brigette Johnston, 2014 winner.

"I helped them just getting around," Tony said.

"Previously it would have just been their parents or someone they knew - I don't actually know what they did before."

Miss Priscilla attends photo shoots, interviews and shows throughout the five days of the festival, she walks the main street (now known as Festival Boulevard) and through the park, judges competitions, and appears in the street parade, at the Renewal of Vows ceremony on Sunday (at 12pm at the Generocity Church) and on stages frequently.

For two years the Elvis Festival committee watched Tony.

"And then they said 'that's your job now', and I was happy to do it," Tony laughed, recalling the moment.

"My first year was officially 2015.

"I do the driving and help navigate what's going on.

"We have a schedule that we follow now."

Tony Fisher accompanied 2025 Miss Priscilla Gracey Denham Jones to a Feature Concert Series show by the Elvis Festival's international headline acts. PHOTO: Jenny Kingham

Tony saw it as his contribution and service to a festival that's supported his hometown and community in ways that seemed unimaginable at first, and brings so much joy to people.

But his role has transformed into something more than just a chaperone - he's become their guide, supporter and a friend.

Most winning ladies don't realise the extent of their title and duties, and their instant celebrity status in the Parkes Elvis Festival world.

"I help make them feel comfortable with what they're about to take on," Tony said.

"I help them be calm and tell them 'there's nothing you can do wrong here'.

"I encourage them to get involved. If they want to dance, I tell them to get up and dance.

"I'm in the background making sure things run as smoothly as possible for them."

Their first duty after the Miss Priscilla Dinner which takes place every year on the Thursday night is a photo shoot at the famous Dish (Parkes Radio Telescope) the next morning.

"That's pretty exciting," Tony said.

"Then we have a radio interview which we have a cheat sheet for now to help her through it.

"We visit nursing homes - that's something I started to bring the festival to them.

"Those people are just as important as those down the street and I've seen some of the most beautiful things, and residents love it."

2025 Miss Priscilla Gracey Denham Jones and her chaperone Tony Fisher at the Parkes Dish. PHOTO: Keith Turk

Tony said among his favourite moments of his role is seeing the ladies relax and feel comfortable in their role.

"We become friends because we spend so much time together," he said.

"When they're sitting in the parade, you see them proud as punch and then you see them strut at the end up to the stage - that's when you know that they've got it.

"The judges really do a good job in selecting the winner, they tend to all have similar attributes. There's never been a bad one."

The 2026 Miss Priscilla Dinner takes place on Thursday, January 8 at the Parkes Services Club from 6.30pm and will feature a performance by the 2025 Miss Priscilla, a Parkes singer and dancer, Gracey Denham Jones.