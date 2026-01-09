Lost in the music, soon-to-be 62-year-old Lorana Dowling was in Chamberlain Square on Friday morning listening to Parkes band Easy Goin' and a teenager Elvis performer Ruben Aguilera from Wollongong.

They were performing her favourite song, Elvis' classic love song Can't Help Falling in Love.

Lorana's here for her third Parkes Elvis Festival, travelling all the way up from Tasmania.

She said this festival was on her bucket list and she loved it so much the first time, she kept coming back.

"I love Elvis," Lorana said.

"I go to a lot of his shows (tribute shows) at home."

The festival makes a perfect birthday bash - or birthday present - for Lorana too, she's turning 62 on Sunday, 11 January, day five of the festival.