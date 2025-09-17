Curiosity and excitement filled the Coventry Room at the official opening of Questacon's travelling exhibition Fascinating Science.

Around 70 people were in attendance including Parkes Shire Libraries ambassadors, school representatives and their families.

Mayor Neil Westcott had the honour of opening the exhibition highlighting the vital role science plays in nurturing curiosity, critical thinking and problem solving skills in young minds.

Fascinating Science is a free, hands-on exhibition that brings everyday scientific principles to life through interactive puzzles and activities.

There are 32 experiences to explore among 26 exhibits in three zones including Puzzlequest Zone (logic and spatial puzzles), Eyes On and Perception Zone (visual illusions and human perception) and Forces Zone (magnetism, friction, gravity and spinning).

While the exhibition is designed with eight to 14-year-olds in mind, visitors of all ages are welcome to explore and enjoy.

The exhibition will run until 31 October and is open seven days a week from 9.30am to 5pm Monday to Friday and Saturday to Sunday 10am to 2pm.

Make sure to visit the exhibition which offers schools, families and community groups a unique opportunity to engage with science in a fun and accessible way.