QantasLink's oldest Fokker F100 jet has made its final flight and landed for the last time, right here in Parkes.

The aircraft now calls the shire home with the airline kindly donating the retired plane to the Parkes Historical Aircraft Restoration Society (HARS) Museum at the airport.

After 18 years ferrying fly-in-fly-out workers around Western Australia, the F100 completed its final route from Perth to Parkes via Kalgoorlie on 10 February, and a good crowd turned out to see its arrival.

“The F100 has been the cornerstone of Network Aviation’s fleet for nearly two decades, supporting the incredible growth of Western Australia’s mining industry over that period," QantasLink CEO Mark Dal Pra said.

“Over this time it's safely carried hundreds of thousands of passengers across Western Australia and we’re proud to be gifting this aircraft to HARS for visitors to enjoy."

Parkes HARS' newest addition, the Fokker F100 as it arrived at the Parkes Airport from its last flight from Perth.

The aircraft will now have a new role as a public exhibit becoming a tourist attraction at the HARS Aviation Museum in Parkes, helping showcase regional aviation to visitors.

“With our fleet renewal program underway, it’s a great way to preserve a piece of Australia’s aviation history as the Network enters a new chapter," Mark added.

The 100-seat aircraft (registration VH-NHO) has played a significant role in the growth of Network Aviation, Qantas' Western Australian airline servicing the critical resources sector.

It was the first F100 delivered to the airline in 2008, forming the foundation of its jet fleet.

Prior to this, Network Aviation operated six 30-seat propeller aircraft and had 145 employees.

Network Aviation now has 41 aircraft, more than 1200 employees and is replacing its F100s with Embraer E190 aircraft to improve reliability, fuel efficiency and customer comfort.

During its years of service, VH-NHO completed more than 43,000 flights and carried 1.7 million customers, connecting regional communities across Western Australia and providing essential FIFO services.

Cr Joy Paddison, Mayor Neil Westcott, deputy mayor Marg Applebee and Parkes HARS volunteer Mike De La Hunty.

HARS is recognised as a major aviation and tourism attraction and the addition of the QantasLink F100 is expected to further strengthen its collection and support growing interest in regional NSW.

“This generous donation from QantasLink represents a significant milestone for the Parkes Aviation Museum," HARS President and chief pilot Bob De La Hunty said.

“It will enable hands-on aviation learning experiences for students and visitors, while supporting our broader vision for a world-class regional aviation museum.”