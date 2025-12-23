Master of Disaster or Master the Disaster?

My sister and her husband had a German Shepherd – Rottweiler cross, a beautiful animal. Bold, intelligent, affectionate, and obedient - well most of the time!

Each Christmas my mum would make Christmas pudding in the cloth, something she had done since before I was born.

It would be suspended from a beam in the shed, out of the weather, but in an airy place, for at least two weeks leading up to Christmas.

However, this Christmas, when the extended family were coming home, there were so many people and so much excitement that no one was paying too much attention to my sister’s dog.

Now attention is one thing that he craved, and when he never got it, who knew what schemes his mind would concoct!

The Christmas festivities were proceeding smoothly until mum went to collect the pudding to reheat it for Christmas dinner.

And there she found the pudding, not suspended, but on the ground with large bite marks taken out of it. Who knew that dogs liked Christmas pudding?!

What would happen now that the much-anticipated Christmas pudding was ruined? How could Christmas dinner be salvaged?

Often in these ‘What am I going to do now moments?” we can feel stressed, anxious. Our minds can race through volumes of what a disaster the situation has turned out to be.

It is even possible that such feelings can cause us to freeze, not being able to see a solution; or cause us to run from the situation as the only possible solution.

However, when God gifted the world Jesus, at the very first Christmas, it was for the very reason of bringing peace.

700 years before Jesus was born, the prophet Isaiah declared He would be the Prince of Peace (Isaiah 9:8).

The night of Jesus’ birth, the angels announced to the shepherds that the coming of Jesus was to Glorify God by bringing peace on earth, goodwill to all men (Luke 2:11-4).

When we embody and enact peace, we are bringing the Christmas spirit to whatever situation we find ourselves in. Whatever else is on your Christmas list this Christmas, I pray that you’ll receive the gift of Jesus, the gift of true peace.

Lorenzo Berry, Parkes Seventh-day Adventist Church

Christmas: God comes down to earth

At this time of the year, people around the world pause to celebrate Christmas.

For some, it’s about food, parties, and lights. For others, it’s the carols, the messages, the presents or simply the chance to take time off.

But behind all the traditions lies a deeper question: why do we celebrate Christmas at all?

The answer is found in the story at the heart of Christmas. It’s not just about a baby born in unusual circumstances. It’s about God choosing to step into our messy, complicated world as Jesus.

Christmas is the story of God drawing close — showing us love, care, and hope all made possible by his forgiving nature.

The manger is the start of the story. The bigger story is that God came not to condemn or remind us of our flaws, but to offer forgiveness and a new loving life.

As 1 John 4:1 puts it: “This is love: not that we loved God, but that he loved us and sent his Son, to do something we could never do, to pay the full price for our sins.”

In everyday terms, Christmas is about God coming down to earth to take the initiative to really love us – and this love is not dependent how we look, what we have done or whether we deserve it.

This love is for all people, those who are considered the best in society and those who are considered the worst, and everyone in between.

So even if life is not so good for you, God doesn’t overlook you, His love is also for you.

So, as you celebrate Christmas - whether with family, food, presents or music - remember that Christmas is also about God’s never give up love for you and everyone else. And because He came down to earth for you, by trusting in Him and His actions you are guaranteed a loving future.

Bishop Richard Schwedes, Bishop Lutheran Church of Australia NSW and ACT

Light shines in the darkness

In 2025, we hear again the story we know so well; shepherds startled awake by angel songs, a baby born in a stable, Mary pondering, Joseph keeping watch. We know the words by heart, yet every year it somehow feels new.

Luke’s Gospel tells us that this happened in the time of Caesar Augustus, when emperors and governors thought they ruled the world. Yet the true ruler of heaven and earth came, not with soldiers or palaces, but with swaddling clothes and straw.

The Light of the World began life in the dark, in the quiet, among the poor and forgotten.

The staggering truth of Christmas is this: God is not distant. God comes close. God chooses to enter our human story, not as a powerful king, but as a vulnerable child.

And why does light matter so much? Because we know the darkness. We know the shadows of loneliness, grief, fear, conflict. We know the weariness of our world-nations at war, creation groaning, communities struggling. Into that very darkness, Christ comes. Not to make it vanish overnight, but to shine in it, to guide us through it, to promise that darkness will never have the last word.

The first people to receive the good news were shepherds; ordinary workers doing their night shift. They were not rich or important. Yet heaven’s glory burst open right where they were. God’s message is clear: no one is forgotten. Everyone is included in this joy.

This Christmas, as we sing and pray, we remember that Christmas is not just a story of long ago-it is God’s story breaking into our lives now. Christ comes to us-in our doubts and hopes, our griefs and joys-bringing peace, courage, light and love.

So hold onto this: “The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness did not overcome it.” When you face the shadows of your own life, when our world trembles with uncertainty, remember that God’s light still shines. And we are invited not only to see it, but to carry it-to be light-bearers in our homes, workplaces, communities. May you feel that light this Christmas as you gather with friends and families to celebrate the birth of Jesus.

Parkes Uniting Church

Christmas Eve service - Wednesday 24th at 7.30pm. All Welcome.

The greatest of Christmas gifts

This Christmas I am reminded of the words the Apostle Paul wrote to the church in Philippi.

Speaking about Jesus, he writes:

'(Jesus Christ) Who, being in very nature God, did not consider equality with God something to be used to his own advantage; rather, he made himself nothing by taking the very nature of a servant, being made in human likeness. And being found in appearance as a man, he humbled himself by becoming obedient to death - even death on a cross!'

Therefore God exalted him to the highest place and gave him the name that is above every name, that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, in heaven and on earth and under the earth, and every tongue acknowledge that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.

Paul talks about the fact that Jesus is God, but there was a necessary mission.

Jesus humbled himself to human form, being both fully God and fully man, and came to serve in love, the people and the world he created, a world which had rejected God.

Jesus’ ultimate act of service was through His death on the cross, an act which brought about the greatest of Christmas gifts, salvation from our rebellion, and a relationship with God for those who receive it.

This Christmas, Jesus is inviting you to receive that gift of salvation and that relationship with the God who created the universe.

Jesus invites you to receive Him as King and Lord of your life, offering a hope of eternity and the best way of living, loving God and loving people!

Paul Brown, Elder, Parkes Assemblies of God

God has not left us alone

At Christmas we talk a lot about peace on earth; and this Christmas as we feel horror at the events at Bondi on 14 December, and we see all too clearly that we are living in a world that is desperate for peace and hope.

But what does the message of peace at Christmas really mean? The peace that Jesus offers is peace between all people, and peace between people and God.

Since the beginning of history, God has been speaking to human beings.

The Jewish people have a rich history of prophets sent to them by God, men and women inspired by God, and with a God-given message.

The prophets spoke of a loving God who made all of humanity to be with him; but also of the choice of all people to turn away from God.

The choice to turn away from God means our relationship with God, and with other people, is not what it was meant to be.

But in the gospel of Matthew, chapter 1, we hear of a young pregnant virgin. This mother to be carried a baby who was the promised one who would save his people from their sins – their turning away from God. It has been promised long before that “the virgin will conceive and give birth to a son and they will call him Emmanuel (which means God with us)”.

If God is really with us, then that says something very powerful.

God spoke a loud and clear message to us, telling us of his love for us, by sending his Son to us.

Jesus was the exact image of God. He was God, walking, talking, in human skin. Jesus came to die for us, paying the price we deserve to pay for our sin, our turning away from God.

God offers us peace

What does that have to do with peace? And how can we have peace because of Christmas; a peace that lasts forever?

We need to tell the truth: we have turned our backs on God; that we have lived life our own way. We need somebody to make things right with God for us.

And we need to hear the message spoken by Jesus, God’s Son: that God so loved the world that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish, but have eternal life.

God loved the world so much that he gave us his only Son, Jesus – Immanuel – God with us.

Jesus died for us, taking the punishment we deserve, to wash us clean from our sins.

Words are cheap – but when God sent his Son, his exact image, to live with us, and to die for us, there can be no clearer message of love.

If you are looking for peace today, and peace forever, confess that you have gone far away from God; and instead now turn to Jesus, putting your trust in him. As you learn to live his way, you will know the peace of God which passes all understanding.

Rev’d Ben Mackay, Anglican Parish of Parkes and Peak Hill