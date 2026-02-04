Parkes Shire Council is calling on all young artists to help illustrate new signs for the Parkes Wetlands.

It's running a kids wetland animal drawing competition at the Parkes Shire Library for the rest of summer.

Council is creating new signs for the new wetlands development at the town’s old maturation ponds and they want our children's artwork to help bring them to life.

Children and teens are invited to draw their favourite native wetland animals, from birds and frogs to turtles and reptiles.

Successful submissions may be featured on the new interpretive signage that will be installed at the wetlands in 2026.

There is a drawing station available at the library and it's open until the end of summer.

So get creative and help celebrate the amazing wildlife of the Parkes Wetlands.

For more information contact Hannah at hannah.farrant-jayet@parkes.nsw.gov.au.