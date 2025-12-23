Every year Parkes Shire Concert Band carve a little timeout of their busy personal schedules to visit the town's oldest residents during the festive season.

Band members play Christmas carols at Southern Cross Village, and it's one of the most favourite times of the year for both residents and performers.

The band said they are a very appreciative audience, with a few who always like to sing along.

"We were thanked warmly for bringing the Christmas carols cheer to them," said Ellen Tom from Parkes Shire Concert Band.

"We will be back, as they love Elvis too!"