Parkes now officially has two McDonald's restaurants following the opening of the new Parkes Bypass McDonald's on 18 December.

The new restaurant is the third for local licensee Jenny McLeod, who also owns and operates the Parkes CBD and Forbes McDonald's restaurants.

Jenny said she was happy to expand in Parkes and support the community during the busy holiday period.

"We're happy to be serving people over the Christmas holidays," she said.

A modern design, the new restaurant includes a family-friendly playground, ensuring a welcoming atmosphere for locals and travellers.

"The hard work from our crew and managers has been phenomenal," Jenny said.

"We're proud to now be providing employment for 60 additional locals bringing our total workforce to 230 people across our three local McDonald's sites."