If you've driven past the Parkes Services Club over the past few months, you would have noticed a hive of activity taking place behind the building.

The club is in the midst of a major transformation with extensive renovations and extensions underway which will deliver a fresh new look and improved facilities for all members and visitors to enjoy.

Services Club general manager Denis Lane said the works include an upgraded lounge area, an outdoor beer garden, a new gaming area, as well as a new car park and back door entry for members.

Among the most notable changes will be the new gaming room with the club's current gaming space to be converted into a lounge area providing more relaxed social spaces within the venue.

"One of the biggest changes will be a brand new central island bar," Denis said.

"The existing bars will be removed and replaced with a modern island-style bar that will service both the bistro and lounge areas."

Additional upgrades include refreshed lighting and finishes throughout the existing lounge aimed at modernising the space and creating a welcoming atmosphere.

Denis said the project has been progressing well overall, despite a few unavoidable delays.

"The works have been pretty much on time. There've been a few small hiccups along the way but nothing unexpected.

"At this stage we're looking at around mid-February for completion."

While the renovations are still in a raw stage, Denis is confident the finished result will impress.

"Once the carpets are down, the painting is finished and all the lighting is in, it's really going to come together and look great."

Planning for the upgrades has been years in the making, with early discussions and quotes dating back a couple of years.

"They've talked about it for a long time, but it's great to finally see it moving forward," Denis added.

Among those completing the work is a mix of local tradesmen and suppliers who have been involved throughout the project.