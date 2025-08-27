Almost like stepping back into the past, our Henry Parkes Museum celebrated the opening of an operational blacksmith shop at its premises on 13 August.

Naming it the Earl Symonds Blacksmith Shop, it was installed on the same site of the previous forge which Earl Symonds had set up after his return from World War II, with tools and machinery commonly used on display including the anvil, bellows and a tyre shrinker.

Parkes Historical Society's Rose Jones said the drive behind the restoration was a desire to maintain and preserve the forge and equipment, which belonged to and was used by a local historian, for future generations.

This was a big undertaking over the course of a year, Ms Jones said, with the historical society having to create a design they wanted, lay-in a new floor at the site, restore the roof, locate the equipment from around the museum to put the display together and restore what they could.

Parkes Shire Mayor Neil Wescott said "we are all products of what went before" and places like the Henry Parkes Museum show what was here in the Parkes Shire over a period of time dating back to the Wiradjuri people.

He said the opening of the blacksmith shop is a great insight into days gone past, congratulating the volunteers at the museum for their efforts in putting it together.

"I encourage everyone to come up to the museum and rediscover where we have come from," Cr Westcott said.

State Member for Orange Phil Donato said it is significantly important to the community and Earl Symonds' descendants to learn about the earlier history of Parkes.

He said it was important to preserve that history and showcasing it to allow people to interact with it was very important.

Ms Jones credits Earl as one of the drivers behind collecting and displaying some of the farm equipment and machinery which were historically used.

She said volunteers really work hard on their displays to tell a story.