Parkes Elvis Festival producer Julien Poulson and two of his team members resign, council confirms

Updated November 1 2023 - 9:14am, first published October 31 2023 - 2:30pm
Event attraction and sponsorship officer Charlotte Lerpiniere, festivals producer Julien Poulson and festivals and events manager Rochelle Livingstone, who had only been in their new roles for a few months, have unfortunately resigned. Photo by Christine Little
The three new faces of the town's festivals team who were working on the Parkes Elvis Festival have resigned, Parkes Shire Council has confirmed.

