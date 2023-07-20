With a world of experience and a king-size passion for storytelling, diversity and community-driven events, the Parkes Elvis Festival and the Trundle ABBA Festival couldn't be in better hands.
This trio is so driven and eager to immerse people in special experiences, they're even dreaming about the two festivals.
"We really are," Julien Poulson laughed.
Julien is Parkes' new festivals producer, and along with festivals and events manager Rochelle Livingstone and sponsorship and marketing officer Charlotte Lerpiniere, they are the fresh, new faces of our festivals team.
The festivals team has been remodelled and Julien, Rochelle and Charlotte appointed their roles after the town was sad to see the resignation of its former festivals team earlier in the year, which included then visitor economy and major events specialist Cathy Treasure and Elvis Festival director Tiffany Steel, who have both been long-involved in the Elvis Festival.
But the new team is raring to go, their enthusiasm glowing as they aim to bring their experience from working on events, festivals and projects from around the world and here in Australia to Parkes to enhance what are already stellar festivals.
"It's not just a band on stage... and it's not about how many bums on seats you can get," Rochelle said.
"It's about growing it, growing the experience beyond how many more people you can fit in the one place."
"It's thanks to the people who built it that we're able to be here," Julien added.
Julien is originally from Tasmania but has spent 15 years abroad around Cambodia, at one point working as a visual artist with Asialink, Australia's leading centre for creative engagement with Asia.
Throughout his career, Julien has gained a wealth of experience in diverse arts positions, including implementing music industry programs, managing festivals, publishing magazines, working with boards, committees and membership-based organisations.
During his residency with Asialink, he worked with musicians and visual artists based in a variety of arts organisations in Cambodia, utilising his experience as a producer to record oral histories, sound compositions and to produce a documentary exhibition.
Landing a job in Parkes was the last thing Julien expected.
"I was holidaying back home in Australia and didn't expect to be applying for any jobs but then when Covid hit I was stuck here in NSW," he said.
It was by luck Julien had heard of the ABBA Festival not long after he heard of a David Bowie Festival in outback Australia and he was taking singer and bass guitarist Steve Kilbey from Australian alternative rock band The Church with him to the event.
These tribute festivals to music legends in the most unlikely places piqued his interest.
"Our first stop was Trundle, well it was initially the Parkes Dish but the Trundle Hotel wanted us out there," Julien said.
"The hotel owners very proudly showed us their ABBA Festival.
"What draws me to Parkes is the Little Theatre and that there is not one but two festivals that are tributes to the legacy of music legends in the same area, which is unusual.
"For me, after being in Cambodia, I'm interested in coming back and learning about regional Australia and the cultural shifts created from these festivals."
Rochelle, who hails from England and now lives in Terrigal on the Central Coast, has worked on festivals her entire career.
She started out working in venues in London and moved to Australia in 2004 doing album launches and film premieres before stepping up to live events and festivals, such as New Year's Eve on Bondi Beach.
She's worked with SBS to bring A League games free to air, the Sydney Opera House and Sydney Mardi Gras.
"I helped start a multi-day music, arts and yoga festival in Glenworth Valley, that's been going since 2014," Rochelle said.
She left in 2019 to go to Europe for a year and ended up in Thailand working on their dream activation festival.
"I like to work on things that are community-driven, diverse and that are quirky and different," Rochelle said.
Like Julien she wants to bring out the storytelling and the characters.
"We're aiming to engage and grow an audience all year-round, not just the five days here [for the Elvis Festival]. We're looking for something that speaks to the legacy and the history," Julien said.
"[With all that's happening] there's potential for a film program and with the Little Theatre, a mini writers festival."
These are just some of the long-term visions the team said - with just three month's until the ABBA Festival and six months until the Elvis Festival, it's business as usual at the moment and the team familiarising themselves with the community and the events.
"Everything is rolling as per usual," Rochelle said.
"The train (Elvis Express) is booked out, the international tribute artist is booked in and all that, and we're moving towards a September launch date."
Charlotte is from the Northern Beaches in Sydney and has spent the last two years in corporate event management and community hospitality events.
"I've always had a passion for marketing," she said.
"I enjoy talking to companies and their owners of the opportunities and learning their connections, I love the interaction.
"I've really become interested in festivals, I'm a festival-goer myself."
What Charlotte at 23 years old may lack in years of experience she makes up for by being a massive ABBA and Elvis fan.
That all comes from the influence of her whole family who are very involved with ABBA and Elvis music.
"My uncle has a statue of Elvis in his home," Charlotte said.
"I'm looking forward to working with Julien and Rochelle."
The team will be working alongside Hayley Roach who is still the Trundle ABBA Festival manager.
Charlotte actually met Hayley at a Bjorn Again concert at Sydney Taronga Zoo earlier this year.
Julien is based in Parkes while Rochelle and Charlotte are working remotely but will be travelling to Parkes every six to eight weeks.
The trio is yet to see an ABBA or Elvis Festival and they couldn't be more excited to immerse themselves in the entire experience.
"It's great to be able to start with a new team, we all will have new Elvis and ABBA goggles on," Julien said.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
