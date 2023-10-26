Brolgan Road in Parkes has reopened to traffic as major construction is being finalised on stage one of the Parkes Special Activation Precinct.
The work has included upgrading 7.3 kilometres of Brolgan Road, constructing two bridges over railway lines and upgrades to gas, water, electricity, sewer and communication networks.
Brolgan Road was closed to traffic in February last year to enable important upgrades along the road and the construction of the rail overpass bridge to the west near Pacific National's freight terminal to improve safety and access.
The western bridge is now complete, along with works required to facilitate additional access routes into the precinct, which extended the temporary closure of the road.
While the majority of the Brolgan Road upgrades are now complete, there is still some work remaining including construction of the eastern bridge.
There will be ongoing temporary traffic changes including 40km/h speed limits and stop/slow signs will remain in place along some sections of the road.
Transport for NSW asks motorists to please allow more travel time, keep to posted speed limits and follow the directions of traffic controllers and road signs.
