It is indeed the end of an era as Parkes Elvis Revival Incorporated (ERI) has taken steps to disband after a 30-year presence in the town.
A decision not made lightly by its dedicated and passionate volunteers - who are famous for bringing the now renowned Parkes Elvis Festival to Parkes, the region and the country, and helping it to grow - but one they said it was time for.
The association had some leftover funds, to the tune of $6870.07, and they wanted it to go somewhere special and somewhere local.
That somewhere special was Parkes Can Assist, its volunteers very grateful for the generous donation which will help support local cancer patients.
"ERI has decided to close the association," said secretary Lorraine Job, who also attributed the move to a drop in membership numbers, and the festival being as big as it's ever been in recent years and now run by Parkes Shire Council.
"We had some money leftover and we wanted it to go back into the community where it will help locals, instead of it going back into the festival.
"As a thank you to those who supported the Elvis Festival.
"ERI has a few members who have been affected by and lost to cancer so we decided to donate the money to Can Assist, it's a cause close to our hearts.
"Our biggest hope is for it to benefit locals."
The donation was also ERI's one last action to continue the legacy of Elvis.
"Charity was close to Elvis' heart, Elvis supported charity," ERI treasurer Michelle Roberts added.
