What's happening in and around Parkes

As part of the NSW Government's Small Business Month, Parkes Shire Council is hosting a free breakfast on Tuesday, October 31 from 7.30am to 9.30am at the Cooke Park Pavilion, to help you optimise your business for success. The Parkes Small Business Breakfast is proudly funded by the NSW Government, and is an opportunity to learn new skills and gain valuable insights from presenters Rachel Kerin from Kerin Health and Anthony Doyle from Central NSW BizHQ. For more information, or to register your attendance, visit investparkes.com.au.
The Adult Survivors of Child Abuse - Cowra Support Group meets on the first Friday of each month from 12:30pm to 14:30pm and is open to survivors of all communities. All details online via: recover.itmatters.com.au. Alternatively, call Pascale, the facilitator, on 0458 698 460.
Be Connected is back! Library staff will be running this program for seniors who are interested in getting online and learning more about the digital world. Over four weeks, beginning at 10am on Friday November 3, library staff will take participants through topics such as how to stay safe online, touch screen and tablet basics, and more. Places are limited so call Parkes Library on 6861 2309.
Following a successful 2022 tour with Omega Ensemble, Music in the Regions is returning to the Central West with the soothing voices of Luminescence. A six-piece vocal ensemble, Luminescence champions the unbound expressive potential of our original instrument - the human voice. Since 2015, Luminescence has performed extensively in Canberra and the surrounding regions with performance highlights including appearances at the Sydney Opera House (2023), the National Museum of Australia (2022), and the National Gallery of Australia (2023), as well as appearances for the Enlighten Festival (2018), Four Winds Festival (Bermagui, 2019; 2020; 2022), and the Bowral Autumn Music Festival (2023). Luminescence will perform at Condobolin Community Centre on November 4 at 4pm and Club Forbes on November 5 at 3pm. For more information and to book tickets please visit www.musicintheregions.com. Tickets are free for under 18s.
Parkes M and D's new musical is perfect for family audiences. When an overworked mother and her teenage daughter magically swap bodies, they have just 24 hours before mum's big wedding to put things right again. Freaky Friday, a new musical comedy based on the celebrated novel by Mary Rodgers and the hit Disney films, is an hilarious, contemporary update of the classic story in which a mother and daughter see what it means to be a family while experiencing each other's lives firsthand, if only for a day. Tickets online through www.parkesmandd.com.au
The Parkes Spacemen Rugby League Club is hosting a League Legends Dinner at the Parkes Services Club on November 11. Enjoy dinner with league legends "The Big Marn" Darryl Brohman and Mark Geyer, while the auctions and raffles on the night will raise money for the club. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased on 123 Tix.
The Returned and Services League of Australia, Parkes Sub Branch, will commemorate Remembrance Day at the Cenotaph in Cooke Park from 10am to 12pm. Each year on this day Australians observe one minute's silence at 11am, in memory of those who died or suffered in all wars and armed conflicts.
Parkes artist Karen Ritchie is holding a solo exhibition called Natural Connections in the Coventry Room.
Parkes Shire Council presents our next Saturday Sounds series, kicking off summer with Country Sounds at the Pavilion! Brace yourself for a stellar line-up featuring the incredible Raechel Whitchurch as our headliner, followed by sensational performances by Robbie Mortimer, Megan Woods - Music and Austen Logan Music. This is a free community event that promises to be a fun-filled evening with food and drink vendors, multiple jumping castles, creative face painting, and even a chance to dance the night away with some boot scootin'. Get ready to finish off with a bang through a breathtaking firework display! Tickets via: https://bit.ly/CountrySounds2023
