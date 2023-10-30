What's happening in and around Parkes

Following a successful 2022 tour with Omega Ensemble, Music in the Regions is returning to the Central West with the soothing voices of Luminescence. A six-piece vocal ensemble, Luminescence champions the unbound expressive potential of our original instrument - the human voice. Since 2015, Luminescence has performed extensively in Canberra and the surrounding regions with performance highlights including appearances at the Sydney Opera House (2023), the National Museum of Australia (2022), and the National Gallery of Australia (2023), as well as appearances for the Enlighten Festival (2018), Four Winds Festival (Bermagui, 2019; 2020; 2022), and the Bowral Autumn Music Festival (2023). Luminescence will perform at Condobolin Community Centre on November 4 at 4pm and Club Forbes on November 5 at 3pm. For more information and to book tickets please visit www.musicintheregions.com. Tickets are free for under 18s.