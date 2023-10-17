Freaky Friday will be fabulous fun! Parkes M and D's newest show opens this weekend

Looking for a great night out and a good laugh?
Freaky Friday is coming to the Parkes M and D stage this month and it promises to deliver just that.
Director Jess Morgan says there is a 35-strong cast and crew from Parkes, Forbes and Cowra ready to launch three huge weekends of local theatre - and she encourages audiences to come along and experience the freakiness for themselves.
"The show itself is based on the novel and Disney films where mother and daughter swap bodies and have to experience each other's lives before there's a possibility of swapping back," she said.
"(It's a) wonderful, fabulous family show - very funny!"
Our leading ladies are Kate Walsh-Mctiernan as Katherine and Kayla Hall as Ellie. The two magically swap bodies and have just 24 hours before mum's big wedding to put things right again.
Kate has been involved with theatre for many years and this is her first big role with Parkes M and D.
"She's taken on the role of the mother / daughter very well - she gets to act like a teenager with hilarious results," Jess said.
Her counterpart is Kayla Hall who's been travelling over from Cowra regularly for rehearsals.
"She gets to be the cool daughter and then the mother trying to fit in with teenagers at the same time, it's a good laugh," Jess said.
There is loads of local talent from our communities in this show.
Jess herself has stepped up to take a director role for this production, with Lisa Ramsay, after some 20 years on and off involvement with the M and D.
It's been a wonderful experience for her to work with an absolutely terrific crew on this production and she can't wait to see the curtains open this Friday night.
"It really is (a great cast) everyone gets along really well and brings new life to it every time," she said.
The performance schedule is a busy one and everyone is urged to go online to the Parkes M and D website - www.parkesmandd.com.au/ - to secure their tickets, especially for that opening night and closing weekend when it's expected they'll be very much in demand.
Where tickets are available you'll be able to get them at The Little Theatre box office an hour-and-a-half before show time.
