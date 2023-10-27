Opening of Peak Hill Swimming Pool delayed after refurbishment

Peak Hill swimmers will have to wait just a little longer before they can take a dip in the town pool this season.
Parkes Shire Council said there has been a delay in the opening of the Peak Hill Swimming Pool, which usually takes place the first weekend in November, due to unforeseen issues during the facility's refurbishment.
"Issues were encountered under the fibre glass in both pools, causing delays in the filling of the pools and allowing the chlorine levels to be swim safe," council alerted residents this week.
The anticipated opening date is now a week later on November 11.
The pool's refurbishment over the last number of months has included the demolition of the concrete concourse and a new concourse completed, sanding and installing new fibre glass, tiling and installing ladders and fencing.
It is understood the other two shire swimming pools will still open as usual on the first weekend of November.
In town, Parkes swimmers have been enjoying their pool for almost a month now - though the back-and-forth change in warm and cool weather has made it tricky for some.
The Parkes Pool opened on October 1. You can view the photos from the season opening here.
