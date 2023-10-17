Anglicare to host community recovery day for flood-affected Parkes residents

Parkes Anglicare, in cooperation with Parkes Action Club (formerly the Apex Club), will host a community recovery day to celebrate the resilience of community members impacted by last year's floods and connect them to available supports.
The event will take place at Parkes Racecourse, which itself has rebuilt following severe flood damage, and will be open to all those from the Parkes area who were impacted by last year's floods. Personal invitations will arrive in letterboxes in the coming weeks.
Running from 10am - 4pm, the day will feature morning and afternoon teas, lunch, and cold slushies. Planned activities include pottery workshops, children's art workshops and face painting.
To aid with garden recovery, potted plants and trees will be available free of charge, as will new, branded clothing provided by Thread Together.
Shaded pavilions and covered seating areas will be open to enjoy live music performances by various local groups.
A highlight of the day will be the experienced counsellors on hand to listen and connect with impacted families and individuals, who can provide referrals for ongoing supports.
Partially funded through a Community Recovery Grant provided by Anglicare NSW South, West & the ACT, the event has benefited from generous local sponsors, Parkes Community Services Club and Bunnings Forbes, with additional support from numerous local Parkes clubs.
"We know how resilient people in this community are, we know how hard they have worked towards recovery and this event was designed to recognise that," said Ann Olson, Anglicare's Coordinator for Parkes.
"Still, it can be quite difficult to convince some country people to come along if they feel they are getting something for nothing.
"That really is not the case here.
"These funds have been set aside for just this purpose and we hope everyone who can will come by and celebrate what this community continues to achieve."
Applications for Anglicare's Community Recovery Grants, like the one that funded this event, are still open for projects based in Cootamundra, Parkes and Eugowra that aim to support recovery and promote community cohesion.
For more information about Community Recovery Grants, and to learn about past projects, visit the Anglicare website at www.anglicare.com.au, email crg@anglicare.com.au or contact Ann at 0409 901 641 for projects in Parkes and Eugowra, or Wendy at 0417 276 768 for projects in Cootamundra.
