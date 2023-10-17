Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News

Anglicare to host community recovery day for flood-affected Parkes residents

October 17 2023 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flooding unlike anything Parkes residents had experienced struck on 14 November, 2022, and Anglicare is reaching out to affected locals. Picture by Jenny Kingham
Flooding unlike anything Parkes residents had experienced struck on 14 November, 2022, and Anglicare is reaching out to affected locals. Picture by Jenny Kingham

Parkes Anglicare, in cooperation with Parkes Action Club (formerly the Apex Club), will host a community recovery day to celebrate the resilience of community members impacted by last year's floods and connect them to available supports.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.