He's been asked the question ever since the famous finish at Bondi, and on the one-year anniversary, Nedd Brockmann finally unveiled what's next. A choccy milk of course!
It was the one product he had every single day of his run, but he couldn't find one that was perfect so he decided to make his own.
And why is he making one - well Nedd can't run every day so he wanted to find a way that he and others could support the homeless and his aim of raising $10 million for homeless charity Mobilise.
What better product than one that helped him get across the country - a good ol' choccy milk!
Every single bottle sold will help hit his target and help change the world for the better.
In true Nedd style, there's no fancy name or over the top ingredients - it's just Nedd's Choccy Milk and Nedd's Iced Coffee - and full of your basic ingredients.
Aside from tasting great, choccy milks are also great for post exercise as they help aid recovery and are full of protein and calcium. So Nedd reckons they are the perfect drink after you've done something active or for the occasional treat.
So where can you buy it? Nowhere at the moment, that's Nedd's next focus - spreading Nedds.
And how do you do that? A Milk Run from Perth to Sydney of course - retracing his famous run but this time in a Milk Van - we aren't sure but we reckon it could be another world record.
This time he is adding one stop - his hometown of Forbes as he wanted to come home and say thanks to everyone for their amazing support of him last year.
During his visit to Forbes Nedd will also be visiting Forbes Public School and Bedgerabong Public School as part of his role as an Ambassador for the Posischools program which both schools are participating in.
"I can't wait to come home and say hi to everyone and thank them all for their support. It's been a bloody amazing year and I am extremely grateful for how the Forbes community has got behind me," he said.
