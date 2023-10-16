Who is Parkes? Portrait trail to go large scale

In an exciting step for the Who Is Parkes? photography exhibition, once completed it will be taken to a grand new scale.
Parkes Community Arts (PCA) has received a grant to develop at least nine of the portraits submitted for the exhibition into large street art-style images to hang on buildings.
Each will contain information on the photographer and who the person or people are in the portrait.
"Parkes Community Arts has received a Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal small vital grant to take the exhibition outside onto the walls of the Parkes Shire," Cultural, Education and Library Services Manager Kerryn Jones said with excitement.
And around the Parkes Shire they will go with the hope to create a photo trail for people follow.
"It'd be nice for people to go for a drive around the shire and follow the photo trail from town to town," PCA chairperson Deb Jones said.
The idea sparked when Deb, an artist herself, was aware of similar projects in other countries.
"There's been a few projects around the world that have done this sort of thing and we thought we should do that here in Parkes," she said.
"It'd be great to have images of local people hanging on the walls of Parkes.
"Getting artwork out of the gallery and into the town."
"So then everyone is exposed to it," Kerryn added.
So now their mission is to find some large walls and they're inviting the shire's businesses who have a big wall to get involved.
"We're looking for places that are quite prominent and visible, and where people are happy to have a portrait on their wall," Deb said.
"We have found a couple of buildings that would work for something like this."
Something like the Bogan Gate Hall wall, who were happy for PCA to hang their Homegrown Parkes banner earlier in the year.
"It'd be great for businesses to get on board," Deb said.
PCA will come together to decide the final nine images chosen for the outdoor art.
Deb said they'll be looking for entries that will show a full representation of Parkes and what would work on a big scale.
The Who Is Parkes? photography exhibition is being run alongside the 150th anniversary of the naming of Parkes in December and entries close at the end of this month.
"We want people to know this is not just an exhibition they can go to but one they can enter too," Kerryn said.
"A portrait can also be of two people, it doesn't have to be of a single person as long as it's still primarily a portrait."
Entries are open to anyone of any age and ability in the Parkes Shire and can be sent to parkesarts@gmail.com by October 31.
Images need to be under 25mb and please include a sentence or two explaining why you have chosen this person to photograph.
The exhibition has been made possible thanks to a Northparkes Mines community grant and a Parkes Shire Council cultural grant.
