Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News

Who is Parkes? Portrait trail to go large scale

Updated October 18 2023 - 8:21am, first published October 17 2023 - 8:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Photographers are invited to submit portraits for Who Is Parkes? With nine images to be chosen for the outdoor art. Picture Shutterstock
Photographers are invited to submit portraits for Who Is Parkes? With nine images to be chosen for the outdoor art. Picture Shutterstock

In an exciting step for the Who Is Parkes? photography exhibition, once completed it will be taken to a grand new scale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.