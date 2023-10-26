Parkes Champion-Post
Don't forget to nominate for the 2024 Parkes Shire Australia Day Awards

By Newsroom
October 26 2023 - 2:09pm
This year's Australia Day ambassador Emma Rossi with members from the Third Parkes Scouts on Australia Day in Cooke Park.
Don't forget nominations are open for the 2024 Parkes Shire Australia Day Awards.

