Don't forget nominations are open for the 2024 Parkes Shire Australia Day Awards.
The awards are a great opportunity to recognise and acknowledge the hardworking members of the Parkes Shire, and to thank them for their tireless efforts, be it for the community, cultural pursuits or sporting endeavours.
The Australia Day committee has opened nominations early so locals have more time to nominate a person or event.
Each town in the shire recognises locals and events at their own Australia Day ceremony each year, but awards can also be included in the Parkes ceremony.
They've also created a new Community Award this to recognise Lifetime Achievement, in addition to the Citizen of the Year Award.
"Part of what makes our community so great are the many incredible people making outstanding contributions to the Parkes Shire each day," Mayor Neil Westcott said.
Cultural, Education and Library Services Manager Kerryn Jones said the Cultural Awards celebrate and showcase the artistic and creative talent we have in the Parkes Shire.
"I strongly encourage community members to nominate individuals or groups as a recognition of their efforts in the past year," she said.
The Australia Day Awards include three rounds of awards - community, cultural and sport, each with their own list of categories.
Nomination forms can be submitted online or are available on paper at Parkes Shire Council's administration reception, Parkes Shire Library and Henry Parkes Centre.
Applications close on Friday, December 8 at 5pm.
For more information about each of the awards, or to nominate an individual or group, visit www.parkes.nsw.gov.au.
