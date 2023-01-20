Parkes Champion-Post

Parkes second highest in industrial land value increase, while Weddin, Hilltops show biggest jumps across Central West

By Newsroom
January 20 2023 - 9:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Masterpet Pet Care Kitchen became the first new business to open in the Parkes Special Activation Precinct, located on the Brolgan Road to the west of the town, in October. Picture by Masterpet

The NSW Valuer General has published land values for the Central West region. The land values reflect the value of land in NSW, as at July 1, 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.