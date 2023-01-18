He was known for his kind and gentle spirit, and for his big heart. Thomas 'Tom' Forrester was Parkes' last surviving male World War II veteran.
To his family, Tom was their provider and will forever be their hero.
To the Parkes RSL Sub Branch and his fellow veterans, he will long be remembered as a kind and devoted member.
Parkes lost a special member of its community on Christmas Day - and Australia, a member of an extraordinary generation who stood up to defend Australia's freedom and its future, as fittingly described by Federal Member for Calare Andrew Gee.
Tom was just shy of his 101st birthday and his life and service have been honoured with tributes posted on social media and a wreath laid in his memory by the Australian War Memorial.
Tom was farewelled during a service at St George's Anglican Church in Parkes on Thursday, January 5, followed by interment in the Anglican portion of the Parkes Lawn Cemetery and a wake at the Parkes Golf Club.
"After seeing Australia through to victory, Tom and his generation set about building our nation. And they succeeded in that too," Mr Gee said.
"Tom and (wife) Marjorie raised four children and he was much loved and highly respected in the Parkes community.
"Our heartfelt condolences to Tom's family, friends and fellow veterans.
"As Tom and his generation leave us, may we reflect on how lucky we are to have had them and how grateful we are for all they did for our country."
Federal Member for the Riverina Michael McCormack described Tom as a truly great Australian.
"I had the honour of presenting Tom with a medallion in 2020 to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of the war. He had a twinkle in his eye and an authenticity about him that his generation possessed in spades," he said.
Tom's family has kindly shared his eulogy with us - it reads below.
Tom was the son of Edith and Thomas Forrester, born on February 21, 1922. He was the third of 13 children, born near Wandary Lane, Forbes, where he spent the first 17 years of his life.
Tom attended school at Wongajong for several years, but it was the adventures and experiences country life offers which helped to develop him into the character that he was. The pranks, fun and escapades, along with the discipline and hard work from a young age all contributed to Tom becoming the honest, determined, hardworking, ingenious and courageous man that he was.
Tom had many misadventures and 'close shaves' throughout his life. It is a miracle he made it past 100. At 12 years of age, his jacket was caught in the axel of an old plough being pulled by a team of horses. He did a full turn of the axel before the team came to an abrupt hault just in time to release him from certain death.
Tom had many droving experiences with sheep and cattle and he enjoyed that life. During the summer months he would be busy harvesting and making hay. This was labour-intensive work, which was the pattern of his life for the five or six years after he left school.
In December 1941, Tom joined the Australian Army, serving with the 54th Battalion in Western Australia. He enlisted in the Australian Imperial Force in August 1942, and later transferred to 2/3rd Australian Infantry Battalion in July 1944.
He went on to tropical North Queensland to prepare for the jungles of New Guinea and in December 1944, he left Cairns, bound for New Guinea where he found himself facing the Japanese in war-torn Aitape.
It was during these years, Tom became pen pals with one of his army mates' younger sister Marjorie Amor, whom he would exchange letters with throughout his years of service.
Tom wasn't one to speak openly about his days during the war. However, he always spoke fondly of the 'Fuzzy Wuzzy Angels', whom he helped escort as they carried wounded soldiers back from the front lines. He had learned to speak Pidgin and often yarned with the carriers. He was full of admiration for the locals, as they were loaded up like packhorses and wading waste deep in water, carrying wounded men for miles through the thickest jungle.
Tom's keen eyesight and acute sense of hearing was quickly recognised, taking him into the thick of the action as a forward scout. This is where he had a few more of his 'close shaves'. On one occasion a bullet went through the pocket of his trousers and out his fly. He also came face-to-face with an Indian soldier who was being used by the Japanese for labour. Luckily for Tom, this man spoke pretty good English and was able to warn him of the position of the Japanese, just 100 yards further on. This no doubt, had saved Tom's life. In return, Tom liberated this POW.
In August 1945, a bullet-ridden tree fell on Tom's head during a fierce artillery bombardment, sending him backwards into a slip trench and splitting his scalp open. He was carried from the battleground by the Fuzzy Wuzzy Angels. This was the same day the war ended in Papua New Guinea.
On his return to Australia, Tom served out his time at the Bogan Gate Army Base. He entered 'civvy life' as a barman and groom at Flannery's Hotel in Forbes. It was here, he would work alongside Marj, which was convenient for their courting days and they would soon be wed.
On September 11, 1946, Tom and Marj were married at St John's Anglican Church in Forbes and made their home on a farm near Wirrinya.
They welcomed their first son Keith. Tom had to do the delivery while Marj read the instructions from a medical book by the light of an Aladdin lamp. Marj and Tom went on the have three daughters, Linda, Narelle and Merryle.
Tom spent a few years working for JB (Jack Broderick), cleaning up second hand machinery, ready for sale. JB bought a property west of Condobolin, where Tom helped with clearing the scrub and timber, clearing tracks, digging dams and erecting fences, stacking and carting hay, and sheep work. These were long, hard and hot days.
On a wet afternoon in October 1964, Tom was on his way home from the River Farm when he was hit head on by another car. His injuries were significant - a broken jaw, broken nose, loss of hearing in one ear. His survival was a miracle. Another close shave.
After this accident, Tom was advised to have a change of pace. He started a new job at the Parkes Hospital as a wardsman, cleaner, theatre orderly and assisting in the morgue. Tom recalled his time at the hospital being a very rewarding time in his life.
After Tom retired, he continued to work on a part time basis around farms. While working on the farm one day, Tom was fixing a windmill and pump when a pulley fell onto his head, knocking his glasses off, his dentures out and fracturing his skull. Tom also believes his eyes were popped out of their sockets. When the ambulance arrived, paramedics told him he should be off to the morgue instead of the hospital, such were his injuries. He was admitted to the intensive care ward and airlifted to Sydney to undergo reconstructive surgery on his head.
Throughout his 80s and 90s, Tom enjoyed breeding and showing hand-raised parrots with Marj. He had a love for country music and socialising in the Parkes community where he was well known and respected.
Tom would look forward to his reunions with mates from the 2nd/3rd battalion when he attended the Anzac Day march in Sydney each year. When the journey to Sydney became too onerous, Tom proudly walked alongside other servicemen and women in the Parkes Anzac march.
In 1995, Tom was part of a group of veterans who returned to the battlefields of Papua New Guinea as part of the Australia Remembers Campaign, to commemorate the lives of the Australians who fell during battle.
He had the honour of leading Parkes' Anzac march in 2019 and, at the sprightly age of 97, made it abundantly clear he did not want to ride in a taxi, but among the veterans in a wheelchair. In 2020 he was presented a Commemorative Medallion for his service throughout WWII and marking the 75th anniversary of the end of the war.
And last year, he reached the incredible milestone of 100 years. He was extremely proud when he received a birthday letter from Her Majesty the Queen.
The blue house Tom and Marj built in 1966, across the road from Bushman's Dam in Parkes was where they lived independently until 2017. When Marj was close to her 95th birthday, she was admitted to Niola Nursing Home, Tom joining her a few months later. They remained in care together until Marj passed on September 2, with Tom joining her only 114 days later.
"The world is a much sadder place without Tom in our lives. But he touched each and every one of us and has left us with memories we will cherish forever," Tom's family said.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
