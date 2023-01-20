Parkes Champion-Post

Lion Club bringing loads of donated hay to Forbes region through Need for Feed initiative

By Renee Powell
Updated January 20 2023 - 2:50pm, first published 2:48pm
Picture by Lions Need for Feed on Facebook

Seventeen years ago, Graham Cockerell drove up to Gippsland with a small truck of hay for a group of farmers who had been burned out.

