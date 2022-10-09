It's officially the start of a new era for the region after an $82 million state-of-the-art pet food manufacturing facility becomes the first new business to open in the Parkes Special Activation Precinct (SAP).
Masterpet's Pet Care Kitchen has been open and operating for more than a year, but on Wednesday the company - along with government dignitaries and special guests - held its official opening.
EBOS Group Chief Executive Officer John Cullity said their 12,800 square metre Pet Care Kitchen on the Brolgan Road uses the latest technology and locally sourced ingredients to produce premium Black Hawk kibble in house for the first time.
It has created 60 local jobs since its arrival, with opportunities for the business to expand even further to meet future demand.
"Our state's first Special Activation Precinct is a transformational project for Parkes, and today we're watching it come to life," Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said on Wednesday.
"This new manufacturing facility is not only creating jobs but creating a new market for local farmers with nearly half the ingredients for the facility sourced within a 200 kilometre radius.
"This is just the beginning, with construction well underway across the precinct and investors lining up to bring more jobs and opportunities to boost our regional communities now and into the future."
Mr Cullity said they are building partnerships with farmers as the company takes an Australia-first approach to its ingredients.
"Partnerships with local farmers will ensure crops are grown to the company's exacting specifications and provide primary producers a guaranteed market for their product," he said.
"I congratulate the NSW Government on its investment in the Parkes Special Activation Precinct and thank it for its support of our Pet Care Kitchen."
EBOS Animal Care CEO Julie Dillon said the Pet Care Kitchen marked an exciting chapter for the business and the Black Hawk brand.
"Black Hawk sales increased by 18 per cent in FY22, and this facility will allow us to keep up with demand from discerning pet owners who are increasingly seeking premium products for their pets," she said.
Parkes Mayor Ken Keith OAM said the opening was a significant milestone for the Parkes Special Activation Precinct and a very exciting time for Parkes.
"This is the start of a new era for the region. The Special Activation Precinct will ensure that Parkes continues to boast a strong diverse economy and will create jobs and opportunities for the whole region when completed, particularly efficiently linking agricultural value-added products to world markets," he said.
In an additional announcement on the day, work on what Mr Toole called the "game-changing" Northern Gateway Precinct is also kicking off.
This precinct will connect the Parkes SAP to the town centre and the Newell Highway, and create hundreds of jobs during construction.
The Stevens Group will invest $18 million to develop the project.
"The 20-hectare Northern Gateway will include a new highway service centre, as well as a future commercial and business park, creating hundreds more jobs across the Central West and driving further investment in Parkes," Mr Toole said.
"Our government has a big, bold vision for regional NSW - and our Special Activation Precincts and the infrastructure and investment they bring is another way we're helping to bring that vision to life."
Mayor Keith said the gateway was a great opportunity for Parkes.
"The connecting road from the bypass to our CBD presents an opportunity for Parkes to alter the perception and behaviour of motorists, tempting them to turn at the large statement round-a-bout and spend time and money in town, ultimately contributing to the vibrancy and economy of our town," he said.
Stage 1 of the Northern Gateway development is set to coincide with the completion of the Parkes Bypass in late 2024 and will include a new highway service centre and site infrastructure work, such as roads, water, sewer and other utilities.
Meanwhile EBOS has announced a number of initiatives as part of its ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) commitments, including a commitment to being carbon neutral for Scopes 1, 2 and 3 building emissions in FY28.
The Group is progressing with the development of an 18.8MW solar array, which will also be located in Parkes and will meet all of the Group's Australian operations current and future electricity requirements.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading.
