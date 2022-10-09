Parkes Champion-Post

Masterpet's Pet Care Kitchen is the first new business to open in Parkes Special Activation Precinct

Christine Little
By Christine Little
Updated October 9 2022 - 11:31am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's officially the start of a new era for the region after an $82 million state-of-the-art pet food manufacturing facility becomes the first new business to open in the Parkes Special Activation Precinct (SAP).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Little

Christine Little

Parkes Champion Post editor

I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.