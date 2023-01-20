Join us for a full day of community activities planned across the Parkes Shire as we come together on Thursday, January 26 to celebrate Australia Day and share the stories that come from our diverse backgrounds and experiences.
Below is the Australia Day program across the shire and related events leading up to the day.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 21
12pm-8pm Racing with Parkes Jockey Club, including the Australia Day Cup.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25
6.30pm-9pm Entertainment and movie at the Cooke Park Pavilion - come and welcome our ambassador Emma Rossi and watch the movie "The Dish" on the big screen.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 26
7am-9am The celebrations begin on Australia Day with a community walk starting at 7am at Cooke Park followed by a free breakfast.
7am-1pm Australia Day golf at Parkes Golf Club.
7.30am-11am Over the Hill - kites of all sizes and shapes will be flying high at Northparkes Oval.
10am-4.30pm Social bowls and matches at Parkes Bowling and Sports Club and Railway Bowling Club - visitors welcome.
10am-12pm All Australian Car Display at Cooke Park.
10.30am-11am Live entertainment by the Parkes Shire Band at Cooke Park.
11am-12.30pm Official ceremony at Cooke Park including the address by ambassador Emma Rossi, and the presentation of Sporting Awards, Community and Cultural Awards and Citizen of the Year.
2pm-7pm Make a splash at the Parkes Aquatic Centre with free entry from 2pm, and the popular inflatable from 3pm-4pm and 5pm-6pm.
6pm-9pm Enjoy the setting sun at Parkes Showground with harness racing and the return of the infamous Golden Yabby Races at 7.30pm (registration 6pm-7pm).
THURSDAY, JANUARY 26
7.30am Flag Raising in Memorial Park, followed by welcome and presentation by special guest Sue-Ann Nixon.
8am Free breakfast in the Hall, followed by fun competitions and presentation of Australia Day certificates.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 26
8.30am Join the community morning tea.
9am Official ceremony - Australia Day ambassador will be in attendance for the presentation of official awards.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 26
7.30am Community breakfast at Berryman Oval.
9am Official ceremony commences with the flag raising, followed by presentation of Citizen and Sporting awards.
2pm-6pm Make a splash at the Trundle Pool with free entry and inflatable from 2pm.
