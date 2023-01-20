Parkes Champion-Post
What's on

What's on across the Parkes Shire on Australia Day 2023

By Newsroom
Updated January 21 2023 - 11:34am, first published January 20 2023 - 4:06pm
Bob Steele and his Parkes Action Club buddies were on early morning barbecue duties in Cooke Park last Australia Day. File picture

Join us for a full day of community activities planned across the Parkes Shire as we come together on Thursday, January 26 to celebrate Australia Day and share the stories that come from our diverse backgrounds and experiences.

