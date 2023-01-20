Rail operations will recommence on the Parkes to Broken Hill line next week after unprecedented flooding damaged 18 sites, significantly impacting rail services.
The Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) was pleased to announce the news on January 20, the line reopening from January 23 after being closed in October due to damage from record-breaking flooding that hit the Central West.
On the Broken Hill line between Condobolin and Ivanhoe, 18 sites required substantial repair, with ballast and formation washed away.
ARTC and John Holland have worked diligently to restore the services on the vital east-west link that saw up to 60 workers utilising 45 items of major plant over 22,000 hours across the sites to repair damage.
Works included track repair, restoring 10,500 tonnes of ballast, tamping, and restoring impacted level crossings and signals.
ARTC Group Executive Interstate Network Simon Ormsby said the reopening of the Broken Hill line will restore full capacity on the ARTC network between NSW, South Australia, and Western Australia.
"We are pleased to announce a reopening date for the Broken Hill line, and we recognise that the line is a vital link in getting goods across the country," he said.
"We would like to thank our customers for their patience during the network shutdown, we appreciate the challenges the shutdown caused with services diverted through Melbourne.
"We would also like to extend our thanks to our contractor partners for helping us get these essential works done in extremely challenging conditions."
Upon reopening, temporary speed restrictions will be in place at the repaired sites and will be gradually removed.
With services set to resume next week, ARTC reminds motorists and pedestrians to take care around level crossings and observe all signs and signals.
Journeys also on the two Bathurst Bullets will be back to normal as a damaged section of the train line through the Blue Mountains reopens to passengers on January 21.
The NSW Government says more than 15,000 concrete sleepers have been replaced and 26,500 tonnes of new ballast installed to repair the rail line, which was damaged by a freight train derailment at Linden mid-last month.
There had been speculation early on that the rail line might be closed for about two weeks, but it has been more than a month in the end.
Freight, though, has been kept moving by opening the adjacent track in blocks of days to diesel trains.
Buses have replaced part of the journey for passengers on both the Bathurst Bullet daily return services to Sydney while the section of the line has been out of action.
Member for Bathurst and Deputy Premier Paul Toole said the 3.49am service from Lithgow to Sydney on January 21 will be the first passenger train through now that repairs to the track between Lawson and Linden have been completed.
He said the NSW Government "prioritised getting this line reopened before the end of school holidays, because we know how important it is for commuters and families to have reliable train services through the Blue Mountains".
"Crews have put in a mammoth effort to get this line reopened, replacing 18.1 kilometres of damaged track, installing more than 15,000 new sleepers and 24,000 tonnes of ballast and replacing or repairing 92 pieces of signalling equipment," he said.
"I thank local residents for their patience; their co-operation has allowed us to get the job done as quickly as possible."
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said Transport for NSW and Sydney Trains had to rebuild the entire damaged track in extremely difficult terrain, which required detailed planning and specialist engineering expertise.
"The Blue Mountains rail line is a critical freight corridor linking east with west," he said.
"We worked closely with the freight industry during the repair period, opening the adjacent track to allow for diesel freight train movements across this critical supply chain.
"I'd like to thank our rail freight industry, passengers and the local community for their patience and understanding while the repairs were undertaken.
"I would also like to acknowledge the professionalism of the engineering and trackwork teams who completed the significant repairs to the rail corridor."
Bathurst Rail Action chairman John Hollis told ACM earlier this month that he didn't believe the recent problems on the Blue Mountains line - which included a landslip near Blackheath last year that caused damage to the track - had dented faith in the Bathurst Bullet services.
"These are man-made things and they have accidents from time to time," he said of the two major recent incidents on the line.
"It does inconvenience people, but I think when it boils down, people accept the failures of these sorts of things because it doesn't really happen that often."
He did say, though, that overall upgrades on the rail line between Bathurst and Sydney were needed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.